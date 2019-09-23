Market research company Technavio has released new reports on the impact of the household products market. The research firm expects the houseware market to register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.

The introduction of houseware products with new designs and bright colors, celebrity endorsements, and the increasing online sales of houseware products have been identified as critical factors behind the growth of this market. Cookware and bakeware, kitchen tools and accessories, and tableware are the three product segments in the global houseware market.

Few other reports from Technavio's catalog on the household products industry:

Global Cookware Market

The cookware market is expected to grow by USD 5.61 billion over the forecast period. The rapid growth in online sales is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global cookware market. The growing penetration of Internet-enabled devices has enabled several vendors in the global cookware marketplace to increase their presence on e-commerce channels. Other vendors have tie-ups with online e-commerce retail platforms such as Amazon. In addition, the growing consumer shift toward personalized shopping through digital devices is expected to boost online sales over the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report

Global Ceramic Tableware Market

The global ceramic tableware market size is expected to grow by USD 3.64 billion over the forecast period. The increasing demand for branded ceramic tableware, a strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers, and rapid growth of online retail sales are identified as critical factors that are driving the growth of the ceramic tableware market. Get Free Sample Report

Global Glass Tableware Market

The market size of the global glass tableware market is expected to grow by USD 1.14 billion over the forecast period. The growth of the glass tableware market can be attributed to factors such as the growth of the hospitality sector, benefits offered by glass dishes, and the growth of organized retailing. Get Free Sample Report

Technavio's Research analysts have published numerous reports focusing on the latest developments. Our continuously growing report library offers the latest insights on several reports in addition to the above-listed reports.

