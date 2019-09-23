ADCORE Inc.: Adcore Obtains Official Channel Status in the Microsoft Ads Partner Program

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / Adcore Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Adcore") (TSXV:ADCO), a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies used by digital agencies and advertisers to enhance and maximize Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"), announced today that Microsoft has named Adcore as one of its select group of top-performing partners which act as trusted technology solution providers to Microsoft Advertising's search advertisers customer base.

As a Channel Partner of Microsoft Ads, the world's second largest search advertising network, Adcore will gain access to Microsoft resources, including product betas, on-site support and training, marketing materials and technology development consulting.

Being part of the Microsoft Ads Partner Program will allow Adcore to further expand its offering and increase online advertising performance for both current and future customers, who will enjoy the benefit of being exposed to a larger base of audiences on Search, Display & Social Networks, including LinkedIn.

"Obtaining official channel status in the Microsoft Ads Partner Program is first and foremost a vote of confidence in Adcore's technology and team," said Omri Brill, Adcore's CEO. "Partnering with leading media channels such as Microsoft Ads provides Adcore with an important competitive advantage and is an imperative aspect of Adcore's holistic growth strategy. The company anticipates this new status will contribute significant added value to Adcore's customers and investors," continued Mr. Brill.

"We're happy to welcome Adcore to the partner network as they've been a leading provider in the online advertising market for years," said Microsoft Ads Partner Development Lead, Andy Tam. "Adcore will now be able to further expand its search advertising technology offering with Microsoft Ads as it continues to grow globally, with over 36% PC search market share in the US, 21.6% in the United Kingdom, 15.8% in France and over 15% in Australia," concluded Mr. Tam.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adore is a leading provider of machine-learning powered advertising technologies. Adcore's suite of solutions empowers digital advertisers with automated solutions to enhance and maximize their Search Engine Marketing ("SEM"). Adcore's technologies are designed for in-house marketing professionals, freelancers and advertising agencies to scale their SEM activity and maximize their ROI.

By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") engine, Adcore offers a unique SEM platform. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner.

Adcore serves hundreds of clients worldwide including: Digital Marketing Agencies, e-Commerce Businesses, Travel, Financial Technology and Gaming Companies and its strength as an agile and leading player in the industry has led to winning the largest online tender to date in Israel, a co-managed 5-year $125 million contract with the Israel Government Advertising Agency.

Established in 2006 and majority-owned by its founder and CEO, Mr. Omri Brill, the Corporation employs over thirty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Melbourne, Australia, Toronto, Ontario and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investor.

