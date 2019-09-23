Leading Global Market Maker Launches New Office in Zurich, Switzerland

Citadel Securities, a leading global market maker, today announced that award-winning statistician Nicolai Meinshausen has joined the firm as Senior Fellow and Head of Principal Research. Nicolai's arrival coincides with the opening of Citadel Securities' newest office in Zurich, Switzerland, which will serve as another research and innovation hub for the firm. Zurich is the firm's first office in continental Europe and the latest addition to its growing global footprint, which spans Chicago, New York, London, Hong Kong, Toronto, Shanghai, Sydney and Dublin.

Nicolai's hire comes as Citadel Securities continues to invest in top technology talent to support its growing global trading platform. The firm added legendary computer scientist and UNIX pioneer Stuart Feldman as a Senior Advisor earlier this year.

Nicolai has been advising Citadel Securities since 2013 and was most recently a Professor of Statistics at ETH Zurich, where his research focused on causality, high-dimensional data and machine learning. In his new role, he is responsible for helping accelerate the growth of the business by leveraging state-of-the-art statistical analysis and machine learning research to further optimize trading across numerous asset classes.

"Nicolai is a leader in the field of statistics and an example of the type of talent that we want to attract to our exceptional team of technologists, data scientists, engineers and quantitative researchers," said Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities. "Having worked with Nicolai over the past several years, I am confident that he will bring tremendous value to our team as we continue to further our mission of creating the fairest, most transparent and efficient markets in the world."

Nicolai earned his Bachelor's degree in physics and Ph.D. in mathematics from ETH Zurich and a Master's degree in applied and computational mathematics from the University of Oxford, where he also later served as a Professor of Statistics. He was also a Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of California, Berkeley.

He has received numerous prestigious awards and fellowships, including the COPSS Presidents' Award, which recognizes individuals under the age of 41 who have made outstanding contributions to the field of statistics and a coveted fellowship from the Institute of Mathematical Statistics in 2016. Additional awards include the IMS Medallion Lecture (2015), and the Royal Statistical Society's Guy Medal in Bronze.

"Citadel Securities has a culture of passionate curiosity and analytical rigor, which creates an ideal foundation for innovative thinking and aligns well with my background as an academic and researcher," said Nicolai. "I look forward to working with this incredibly talented team as it continues to leverage state-of the-art technology to drive innovation in the financial services industry."

Citadel Securities is a leading global market maker that trades in 35+ countries around the world and provides liquidity in a variety of products across fixed income, equities, derivatives, ETFs and FX. Citadel Securities is a top equity and options market maker in the U.S., trading over 40% of retail equity volume and 20% of total U.S. equity volume every day. The firm is also the #1 Designated Market Maker on the New York Stock Exchange, where it is responsible for trading the shares of more than 1,400 listed companies and plays a key role in managing trading during the IPO process. The firm has served as the DMM for a number of recent high profile transactions, including the direct listings of Spotify and Slack Technologies, and the IPO of Uber.

About Citadel Securities

Citadel Securities is a leading global market maker, delivering a broad array of fixed income and equity products to banks, broker-dealers, government agencies, corporations, insurers, and sovereign wealth funds. Through innovation and efficiency, the firm provides liquidity with the goal of driving price discovery in more than 35 countries and making markets more competitive, open, and transparent. Since its founding more than 15 years ago, Citadel Securities has cultivated a culture of excellence, assembling the brightest minds in trading, technology, and the sciences to make better markets for a better world.

