Biometric Study Reveals Link Between Emotions in Entertainment Content and Brand Value

The carryover effect of emotions - sadness, anticipation, disgust - is shown to drive brand value

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sadness sells, according to a recent neural and biometric study from computer vision and AI-powered technology company Mirriad and applied neuroscience company SPARK Neuro . The research, which examined the effect of emotions in entertainment content on brand value, drove significant value increases across all brands and products that were tested. These products included potato chips, Lysol disinfectant wipes and Jeep Wrangler.

Says Mirriad CEO Stephan Beringer, "This first-of-its-kind study is beneficial in understanding which emotions can drive brand value from viewers. Through our findings we understand exactly where to place brands in emotional context and how to take the impact of advertising in content even further. We've also created a comprehensive approach for content distributors and creators on how to best place brands to resonate with audiences."

The study, split between two phases, explored the impact of emotions on consumers' interest in different kinds of products and how much they were willing to pay for them. In the first phase of the study, 900 participants were tested online assessing the impact of eight emotions in content across different brand categories. Among others, the research revealed that sadness drove the highest valuation for the food & drink category (+17%); anticipation for the automotive category (+7%); and disgust for CPG/cleaning products (+22%).

In the second phase of the study, using the emotions with the highest lift from the first phase, Mirriad's technology was used to insert products and signage ads into content sparking the identified emotions, and 50 participants then underwent biometric testing in SPARK Neuro's neuroanalytics lab.

The research found that the combination of targeted emotional scenes paired with product and signage ad insertions in the content elicited significant price valuation lifts for each of the brand categories tested due to the 'emotional carryover' effect. Jeep Wrangler's signage ad was inserted into a highly suspenseful scene and showed a 6% lift in product valuation after viewing; Lysol disinfectant wipes were inserted into a disgusting scene that resulted in a 22% price valuation lift; and a bag of potato chips was inserted into a very sad scene involving a mother and child, resulting in a 27% price valuation lift.

Says SPARK Neuro CEO & Founder, Spencer Gerrol, "Connecting emotional scenes with brands in content elicits strong changes in value perception. It's not as simple as owning a single emotion, but rather being present in a range of emotions to leverage the 'emotional carryover' effect."

This new research will be presented in a panel at Advertising Week New York, Driving brand value with emotional intelligence in content, on Monday, September 23, at 1 p.m. ET. Featured panelists include Stephan Beringer, CEO of Mirriad; Spencer Gerrol, CEO and Founder of SPARK Neuro; Deidre Smalls-Landau, U.S. CMO & EVP, Global Culture of UM Worldwide; and Nobles Crawford, Content Strategy Manager, Media & Digital for Reckitt Benckiser.

About Mirriad

Mirriad is a computer vision and AI-powered platform company, built on Academy Award-winning entertainment tech, with 14 patents.

Using sophisticated technologies, Mirriad connects people with brands through seamless ad insertions in popular linear and digital content. Advertisers can now reach very large target audiences in a contextually relevant way without interrupting the viewing experience.

Research has consistently shown in-video advertising to be highly effective for the marketer and preferred by audiences. Mirriad is headquartered in London, with offices in New York, Paris, Munich, Mumbai and Shanghai.

About SPARK Neuro

Founded in 2017, SPARK Neuro is a neuroanalytics tech company revolutionizing the evaluation of audience engagement in advertising and entertainment. Instead of relying on traditional, biased approaches, SPARK Neuro goes right to the source, measuring brain and other nervous system activity to see exactly when people are engaged and when they are not. SPARK Neuro quantifies attention and emotional levels with second-by-second precision.

SPARK Neuro's research is trusted by major brands, ad agencies, TV networks, movie studios and the U.S. military. Partners include Anheuser-Busch, Barclays, Clorox, FedEx, Fidelity, General Motors, JetBlue, Hulu, Mars, NBC, Paramount, State Farm, Universal, Walmart and numerous other Fortune 500 companies.