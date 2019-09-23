Infiniti, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the launch of their latest article on overcoming challenges in retail with Infiniti's solutions. Infiniti's solutions to overcome challenges in retail have helped several established brands to enhance their overall performance and drive greater business growth. In this article, we explore some of our solutions for retail industry companies and how they can help overcome key challenges in retail.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005519/en/

For over 15 years, Infiniti's solutions have helped numerous companies stay on top of their game by offering solutions to improve their business operations. This article provides comprehensive insights into our portfolio of services for companies in the retail industry and how it helped them attain impactful business results.

Over the past year, factors including lower unemployment and tax cuts have fueled the growth of the retail industry. At the same time, several challenges still loom around companies in the retail industry. This article, which is now available for free download, will help you understand why it is vital to leverage market intelligence solutions to overcome major risks in the retail industry.

Identify hidden opportunities in your target markets, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections. Request a free proposal.

Attracting new customer groups for a fast-fashion retailer using market opportunity analysis

Several fast-fashion retailers have had to wind up their operations due to their inability to cope up with the dynamic market trends and ever-changing consumer demands. This has acted as a wake-up call for other players in this segment to reinvent their strategies to survive. This success story is a great example of how brands that have the courage to self-disrupt will emerge as winners. Our client, a fast-fashion retailer based out of Central America wanted to attract new customer segments and wanted to identify the right marketing channels to invest in. With our market opportunity analysis, they were able to effectively target the right customer groups and thereby increase their targeted segment spend by 19%. They were also able to reverse their declining sales in less than 60 days.

The retail industry is transforming in important ways. Get in touch with our experts to know how our solutions can help you identify core challenges and formulate strategies to survive.

Using customer buying journey maps to identify untapped opportunities

Personalization of customer experience is becoming vital for companies in the retail industry to retain their customers. To do so, retailers will need to map their customers' journey from awareness to the purchase stage. This is where the importance of customer buying journey maps come into play for companies in the retail industry. A German retailer wanted to devise personalized product offerings, develop better marketing strategies, and drive sales. Experts at Infiniti provided the client with a customer buying journey analysis solution and devised strategies to help them personalize their marketing and sales strategies to drive maximum sales. By identifying the right marketing channels to target customers the client was able to drive customer engagement and enhance ROI by 23%.

Competitive pricing analysis to boost sales and enhance profit margins by 19%

Companies in the retail industry resort to different pricing strategies based on their unique business goals and other key factors affecting their business. However, an increase in the number of competitors in the market is resulting in growing retail challenges especially when it comes to setting prices for products. The client is a renowned company in the Canadian retail industry. The company was facing predicaments in pricing their products in line with the current market demand and adjust to the competitors' pricing structures. Our competitive pricing analysis solution focused on identifying how similar products of the same category are priced in the Canadian market. This helped the client to identify the optimum price at which they can set their products to attract more customer while making steady profits. As a result, the client was able to overcome challenges in retail pricing and increase their profit margins by 19% in one year.

Want to gain more information? We're here to help you out! Tell us more about your business challenges.

About Infiniti Research:

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005519/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us