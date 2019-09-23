Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M2J ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115 Ticker-Symbol: 2M6 
Tradegate
23.09.19
16:23 Uhr
102,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,99 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,00
101,00
16:53
100,00
101,00
16:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MEDTRONIC
MEDTRONIC PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MEDTRONIC PLC102,00+0,99 %