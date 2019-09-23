The global baby safety products market is expected to post a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005506/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global baby safety products market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Availability of customization of baby safety products helps parents to meet the unique requirements of their babies. Baby safety products can be customized with respect to materials, accessories, and additional attachments. Joovy Holding Co. (Joovy) also offers a customization option for its baby strollers. The company's Qool model offers more than 50 customizable configuration options. Parents can select the desired accessories; seating position such as rear or forward, also offers baby strollers with custom feature combinations. Several vendors also offer baby car seats with customization options. Thus, the availability of such customized options will encourage end-users to invest in such models, which will drive the growth of the global baby safety products market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32072

As per Technavio, the growing demand for smart baby safety products, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect the market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Baby Safety Products Market: Growing demand for smart baby safety products

Various vendors are focusing on developing smart variants of baby safety products. Smart baby safety products have various automated control systems that enhance the safety of the baby. Some vendors that offer smart baby strollers are Smartbe Intelligent Stroller and Goodbaby International. Goodbaby International offers smart strollers through its gb brand. Smart variants are equipped with additional features, such as electronic climatized control systems, automatic power-foIding, anti-theft sensors, software applications to connect with smartphones, emergency stop buttons, and remote security monitoring systems. Such features ensure that parents are always connected with their babies. Smart variants of baby cribs and baby car seats are also available in the market. The development of smart baby safety products will drive the growth of the global baby safety products market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the availability of customized baby safety products, other factors such as the expansion of retail channels and innovations in baby safety products will contribute to the growth of the global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Baby Safety Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global baby safety products market by product (baby car seats, baby strollers and prams, baby cribs, and baby monitors), and geographical regions (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in distribution channels and growing popularity of online shopping in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005506/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com