

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump said no meetings with the Iranian leaders are scheduled in his itinerary at this week's United Nations General Assembly.



As he was about to board Marine One at the White House for events in Texas and Ohio, a reporter asked Trump if a meeting at the U.N. with Iran completely off the table.



'Nothing is ever off the table completely, but I have no intention of meeting with Iran,' he replied.



But at the same time, he added that he cannot completely rule out chances of a meeting in the future.



'And that doesn't mean it doesn't happen. I'm a very flexible person. But we have no intention -- it's not set up. We're meeting with a lot of leaders. We have about 15 meetings set up, but Iran is not one of them.'



Trump is heading to the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on Monday morning for a series of meetings as part of the 74th session of the General Assembly.



The main event on the first day is a Climate Summit. The high-level General Debate will open on Tuesday.



Trump is expected to address the Assembly on Tuesday, and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani the next day.



U.S.-Iran relation was about to reach boiling point earlier this month after the attacks on two Saudi Arabian oil plants on September 14.



The U.S. Government blamed Iran for the attacks that shot the oil prices up, with Trump hinting at the possibility of a military strike on the Islamic nation. The Iranian foreign ministry dismissed the allegations.



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told ABC on Sunday that Washington prefers diplomacy over war for resolving issues with Iran.



Meanwhile, CNN's Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour said on Twitter that Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif told her in an interview that the country's President was willing to meet Trump in New York this week 'provided that President Trump is ready to do what's necessary' by exchanging sanctions relief for 'permanent monitoring of Iranian nuclear facilities.'



