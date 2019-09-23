MetalNRG Plc - Resignation of Director

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

23rd September 2019

MetalNRG plc

(The "Company" or "MetalNRG")

Non-Executive Director

MetalNRG plc (LON: MNRG), the natural resource investing company, today announces that Gervaise Heddle has resigned with immediate effect as a Non-Executive Director from the board of the Company.



Rolf Gerritsen CEO of MetalNRG said "I would like to publicly thank Gervaise for all his input and support since I joined the Company. His input has been invaluable, and much appreciated. Gervaise remains a substantial shareholder in MetalNRG and I know that he will continue to follow us closely, a big thank you from the MetalNRG board."

Rolf Gerritsen, CEO of MetalNRG, arranged for the release of this announcement.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

