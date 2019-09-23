Trinity Bank N.A.: Trinity Bank Names Three New Directors

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / Trinity Bank's President and Chairman of the Board Jeff Harp has announced that three of the banks executive vice presidents, Richard Burt, Barney Wiley, and Matt Opitz have been named to the Fort Worth bank's board of directors. Both Burt and Wiley have been with Trinity since its inception in 2003 and Opitz joined the bank in 2018.

Richard A. Burt began his career in banking in 1975 with Fort Worth Bank and Trust and subsequently with First City Bank. Immediately prior to joining Trinity, he served as executive vice president for the former Summit Bancshares in Fort Worth. He is a graduate of Texas Wesleyan College and the BAI Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin.

Barney C. Wiley is a graduate of the University of Texas' McCombs School of Business where he earned both a Bachelor of Administration and a Masters in Professional Accounting. He started his career as a certified public accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers. At Trinity, Wiley has been on the lending team along-side Mr. Harp for the past sixteen years.

Matt R. Opitz is a graduate of Texas Christian University's Neeley School of Business. Prior to joining Trinity Bank, he served as a senior vice president for Frost Bank in Fort Worth. As a member Trinity's management and lending teams he is focused on finding opportunities for continued growth. Opitz, along with Burt and Wiley are all Fort Worth born and raised.

Harp stated, "Trinity Bank has become one of the nation's premier banks because of people like Richard, Barney, and Matt. As a board we are pleased to have each of them on our team and grateful for the leadership they will provide. In many ways they represent the future of our bank and we could not be more pleased."

Founded in 2003, Trinity Bank (OTC Bulletin Board:TYBT) is located at 3500 West Vickery Boulevard in Fort Worth and is rated among the top banks in the U.S. by the independent rating agency Weiss Ratings, LLC.

