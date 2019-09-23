The nation's political parties have found agreement on a green electricity package which is expected to create stable conditions for the next three years. From next year, €36 million will be made available annually for the further support of PV systems and energy storage.From pv magazine Germany. Austria's renewable energy industry has for months been vehemently calling for an "emergency package" from policymakers to ensure the further expansion of clean energy. With a snap election looming on Sunday - following the collapse of the ruling Austrian People's Party and Freedom Party of Austria ...

