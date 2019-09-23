Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock 23-Sep-2019 / 15:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Treasury Shares The Company announces that, following the transfer of 7.715 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to participants exercising Share Options under the Company's Save as You Earn Share Option Scheme, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each in issue is 33,578,093 of which 1,317,199 (3.92%) are Treasury shares. Enquiries: Séverine Béquin Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 23 September 2019 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA Sequence No.: 21011 EQS News ID: 878351 End of Announcement EQS News Service

