Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2019) - Nurcapital Corporation Ltd. (TSXV: NCL.H) (the "Company"), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that, effective immediately, Salim Ansari has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and he has been replaced by Kyle Appleby, subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company wishes to thank Mr. Ansari for his valuable contributions over the years as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Appleby is a Chartered Professional Accountant with extensive finance, accounting, audit and compliance experience in diverse industries including Technology, Telecom, Bitcoin Mining, Junior Mining, Investment Funds, Food, and others. Mr. Appleby has proven the ability to improve operations, impact growth, maximize profits and meet tight deadlines. He has experience in management, working with board of directors, banks, lawyers, auditors and Regulatory bodies and have worked with over 20 public companies across a variety of exchanges including TSX-V, CSE, AIM and OTC.

