H119 results inevitably reflected Williams' weak finishing position in the Formula One (F1) Constructors' Championship in 2018. The resultant lower income for the racing team significantly outweighed a continued strong performance by Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE). Unfortunately, the competitive situation has not improved in the current season and a further weak year for the F1 business is anticipated in 2020. The extension of the multi-year sponsor partnership with ROKiT to 2023 is encouraging and should hopefully dovetail with a more equitable distribution from F1.

