

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an initial move to the downside, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Monday. The major averages have spent the morning bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.



Currently, the major averages are posting modest losses on the day. The Dow is down 50.97 points or 0.2 percent at 26,884.10, the Nasdaq is down 14.84 points or 0.2 percent at 8,102.84 and the S&P 500 is down 3.86 points or 0.1 percent at 2,988.21.



The lackluster performance on Wall Street comes as a lack of major U.S. economic may be keeping some traders on the sidelines.



Reports on consumer confidence, new home sales, durable goods orders and personal income and spending are likely to attract attention in the coming days.



Traders continue to express uneasiness about the global economic outlook following the release of disappointing European economic data.



Survey data from IHS Markit showed the euro area private sector was close to stalling at the end of the third quarter. The flash composite output index unexpectedly fell to a 75-month low of 50.4 in September from 51.9 in August.



Germany's private sector contracted the most since late 2012 as a downturn in manufacturing deepened and service sector growth lost momentum.



Waning optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal is also weighing on the markets after the Chinese cut short a visit to the U.S. last week and President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index climbing by 1.6 percent.



The strength among gold stocks comes amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for December delivery is jumping $15.30 to $,153.40 an ounce.



Semiconductor stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, while financial and transportation stocks have moved to the downside.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has dipped by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down 1.1 percent, respectively.



In the bond, treasuries have moved notably higher, extending the strong upward move seen last week. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 8 basis points at 1.675 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX