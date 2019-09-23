Monument Re announced today that it has, through its European subsidiary Laguna Life d.a.c, completed the acquisition of Inora Life DAC from Societe Generale following receipt of regulatory approval from the Central Bank of Ireland.

About Societe Generale

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of society and the economy.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 147,000 members of staff in 67 countries and supports on a daily basis 31 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Euronext Vigeo (World, Europe and Eurozone), four of the STOXX ESG Leaders indices, and the MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index.

About Monument Re

Monument Re Limited ("Monument Re") is a Class E reinsurer and Holding Company subject to Group Supervision by the Bermuda Monetary Authority. Monument Re is a Bermuda based reinsurer established to operate primarily in Europe as an asset intensive reinsurer and acquirer. Monument Re has licensed subsidiaries in Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands and Guernsey. The Irish subsidiaries trade as Monument Insurance, and include Laguna Life d.a.c., which is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

To learn more, please visit www.monumentregroup.com or contact Manfred Maske, CEO, info@monumentregroup.com, +1(441) 400-9300.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005661/en/

Contacts:

Manfred Maske, CEO

info@monumentregroup.com

+1(441) 400-9300