In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 16th, 2019 to September 20th, 2019 included:
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the
Total daily volume
Daily weighted average
Market (MIC Code)
16/09/2019
FR0011950732
55 169
12,5916
XPAR
16/09/2019
FR0011950732
BATE
16/09/2019
FR0011950732
4 831
12,4765
CHIX
16/09/2019
FR0011950732
TRQX
17/09/2019
FR0011950732
55138
12,5092
XPAR
17/09/2019
FR0011950732
515
12,4500
BATE
17/09/2019
FR0011950732
3847
12,5522
CHIX
17/09/2019
FR0011950732
500
12,4700
TRQX
18/09/2019
FR0011950732
58810
12,4702
XPAR
18/09/2019
FR0011950732
875
12,4700
BATE
18/09/2019
FR0011950732
9439
12,4692
CHIX
18/09/2019
FR0011950732
876
12,4700
TRQX
19/09/2019
FR0011950732
59 714
12,4856
XPAR
19/09/2019
FR0011950732
1 892
12,4400
BATE
19/09/2019
FR0011950732
4977
12,4895
CHIX
19/09/2019
FR0011950732
521
12,42
TRQX
20/09/2019
FR0011950732
53473
12,4656
XPAR
20/09/2019
FR0011950732
1 051
12,4100
BATE
20/09/2019
FR0011950732
5935
12,4734
CHIX
20/09/2019
FR0011950732
3 837
12,4552
TRQX
TOTAL
321 400
12,5006
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:
https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732
About Elior Group
Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.
Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.
Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.
Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.
For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group
eliorgroup.com
