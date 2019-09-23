Disclosure in trading in own shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting on March 22, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) (LEI: 969500LYSYS0E800SQ95) declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 16th, 2019 to September 20th, 2019 included:

Day of the transaction

(dd/mm/yyyy) Identity code of the

financial instrument Total daily volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) 16/09/2019 FR0011950732 55 169 12,5916 XPAR 16/09/2019 FR0011950732 BATE 16/09/2019 FR0011950732 4 831 12,4765 CHIX 16/09/2019 FR0011950732 TRQX 17/09/2019 FR0011950732 55138 12,5092 XPAR 17/09/2019 FR0011950732 515 12,4500 BATE 17/09/2019 FR0011950732 3847 12,5522 CHIX 17/09/2019 FR0011950732 500 12,4700 TRQX 18/09/2019 FR0011950732 58810 12,4702 XPAR 18/09/2019 FR0011950732 875 12,4700 BATE 18/09/2019 FR0011950732 9439 12,4692 CHIX 18/09/2019 FR0011950732 876 12,4700 TRQX 19/09/2019 FR0011950732 59 714 12,4856 XPAR 19/09/2019 FR0011950732 1 892 12,4400 BATE 19/09/2019 FR0011950732 4977 12,4895 CHIX 19/09/2019 FR0011950732 521 12,42 TRQX 20/09/2019 FR0011950732 53473 12,4656 XPAR 20/09/2019 FR0011950732 1 051 12,4100 BATE 20/09/2019 FR0011950732 5935 12,4734 CHIX 20/09/2019 FR0011950732 3 837 12,4552 TRQX TOTAL 321 400 12,5006

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the ELIOR GROUP website:

https://www.eliorgroup.com/finance/regulated-information/regulated-information-publications

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million revenue in FY 2017-2018.

Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website (http://www.eliorgroup.com) or follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group

eliorgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005672/en/

Contacts:

Elior Group