Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 23.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852659 ISIN: US8832031012 Ticker-Symbol: TXT 
Tradegate
23.09.19
13:42 Uhr
46,500 Euro
+0,290
+0,63 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TEXTRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEXTRON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,155
46,305
19:18
46,130
46,330
19:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TEXTRON
TEXTRON INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TEXTRON INC46,500+0,63 %