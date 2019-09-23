

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) Monday announced the launch of Oprah's Book Club on Apple Books. The tech giant will also exclusively stream a new TV series featuring interviews with authors of the featured books, with new episodes released every two months, on Apple TV+.



The first book to release is 'The Water Dancer' by Ta-Nehisi Coates. The book and audiobook can be preordered in Apple Books and will be available to read from Tuesday, September 24.



In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, 'Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched. It's our honor to provide a new platform for Oprah's Book Club and support the American Library Association in opening hearts and minds to the joy of reading.'



Winfrey will interview selected authors throughout the series, with new episodes premiering every two months. Oprah's book club was previously teased at the Apple TV+ announcement in March.



Apple TV+ costs $4.99 a month and will be available in 100 countries and regions at launch. Customers who buy a new Apple device will also get a free year of Apple TV+.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX