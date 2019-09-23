Web Presence: Perks Group Accepts Government Body Employees into National Savings Program

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / Perks Group is a national leader in affinity programs with participating merchants offering members exclusive deals on name brand items from coast to coast. The Perks program is how thousands of professional establishments show appreciation for their employees, including government employees such as those from the City of Billing, MT and the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE).

Perks is able to attract such a wide following of loyal members because of their exclusive offerings, which are continually updated and available in all fifty states. Members can save money on food, clothes, everyday necessities, luxury items, travel fees, vacationing destinations and more. The program doesn't rely on points and gimmicks either, so members are free to make purchases and search for deals without any strings attached.

The PerksConnect app makes it extremely easy for Perks Group members to locate deals that are best suited for their needs. PerksConnect reviews praise the application's user friendliness for members and easy savings search. They simply login to their member hub using a smart device with an internet connection and search for available deals by entering a city, state, or zip code. From there, the user-friendly system returns listings of all the available deals in the area by category, with savings in each state--making it extremely convenient to find deals while traveling.

When members login to their hubs, they'll encounter a variety of deals they can redeem in-store at the register by using a provided code on their smartphone; online by making purchases through a link; by using an 800 number and entering a value code; or through downloadable coupons that can be presented at physical locations.

Deals within the Perks Group network constantly refresh as new merchants sign up for the program and others change what items are available for discount. In PerksGroup reviews, people never fail to mention the connections merchants make with members through their exclusive deals. When new merchants join Perks, they are given a spotlight to introduce themselves and their company, and provided with internal marketing so members are aware of their offerings. While the savings available change seasonally, members can always expect to find an ongoing list of deals in their PerksConnect hub.

Perks Group has partnerships with a range of business types and professional establishments across the country, including many government bodies. Among those with new memberships are the City of Billing employees and the American Federation of Government Employees.

The City of Billing Employees

City workers in Billing, Montana now have the exclusive privilege of cashing in regular discounts with major name brand retailers as Perks Group members. City of Billing employees will be able to present discounts at brick-and-mortar locations throughout the state as well as redeem them with online retailers or gift card sellers.

The American Federation of Government Employees

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is an American labor union that currently represents over 670,000 employees of the federal government. In addition, the union represents about 5,000 employees from Washington D.C. and a few hundred private sector employees in and around federal facilities. AFGE is recognized today as the largest union for civilian, non-postal federal employees, and today, AFGE members have the option to find regular sales and discounts through their Perks Group membership.

