Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation: Integra LifeSciences Supports the European Burns Association's "Share your Care" Educational Program

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 18thEuropean Burns Associationannounced its support for EBA through an educational grant for their "Share your Care" junior exchange program dedicated to surgeons-in-training.



The fellowship program is aimed at setting up training programs for surgeons-in-training to develop skills and best practices in the management and treatment of acute burns.

"We are proud to support the EBA's 'Share your Care' program," said Michael McBreen, senior vice president and president, International, Integra LifeSciences. "It reflects our ongoing commitment to provide support for surgeons as they begin to develop their skills and knowledge in caring for burn patients."

The program will start in 2020 and help strengthen collaboration among established centers. Surgeons will benefit from taking up principles of advanced burn care in highly specialized burn centers and will learn about global burn care management and its needs. The training sessions will take place in selected EBA accredited burn centers in Europe.

About EBA

The European Burns Association (EBA) was founded in 1981 by leading burn specialists in Europe to encourage co-operation in the field of burn care throughout the continent.



The EBA serves as a forum through which medical specialists, researchers, professions allied to medicine (PAM), and other workers come in contact to discuss aspects of burn treatment and research. In this way, expertise and knowledge are spread throughout the countries of Europe.

It has been established as a non-profit making organization for the benefit of the public, to promote burn prevention, to study the prevention of burn injury and all other aspects of burn treatment, and, in particular :

To disseminate knowledge of and to stimulate prevention in the field of burn injury

To encourage and co-ordinate research into scientific, clinical and social aspects of burn injury

To promote education in all aspects of burns, including first aid, nursing and rehabilitation

To cooperate in international disaster planning

To facilitate exchange of personnel

To coordinate and to publicize congresses relating to burn care throughout Europe

About Integra

Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative technologies, neurosurgical and extremity orthopedic solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel, Bactiseal, Cadence, Certas, Codman, CUSA, DuraGen, DuraSeal, ICP Express, Integra, MediHoney, MicroFrance, PriMatrix, Salto Talaris, SurgiMend, TCC-EZ, Titan and VersaTru. For the latest news and information about Integra and its brands, please visit www.integralife.com .

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the products and services provided by Integra. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted or expected results. Among other things, the willingness of surgical professionals to use Integra products may affect the prospects for their use in surgical procedures. In addition, the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors, identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Item IA of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could affect actual results.

CONTACT: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Investors

Sravan Emany

+ 609 936 2488

sravan.emany@integralife.com

Michael Beaulieu

+ 609 750 2827

michael.beaulieu@integralife.com

Media

Laurene Isip

+ 609 750 7984

laurene.isip@integralife.com

Marion Vincent

+ 33 437 47 59 75

marion.vincent@integralife.com