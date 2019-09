TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday see preliminary September figures for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Nikkei, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In August, the manufacturing index saw a score of 49.3, the services index was at 53.3 and the composite came in at 51.9.



Japan also will see final July figures for its leading and coincident economic indexes; the previous scores were 93.6 and 99.8, respectively.



