GulfSlope Energy, Inc.: GulfSlope Energy To Participate In Johnson Rice 2019 Energy Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2019 / GulfSlope Energy, Inc. (OTCQB: GSPE) ("GulfSlope" or the "Company") today announced its participation in the Johnson Rice 2018 Energy Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana on Tuesday, September 24. While there will not be a formal Company presentation, GulfSlope will post an updated investor deck in the Investors section of the Company's website on September 23 that will be used for its meetings with investors at the conference.

GulfSlope Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on exploring offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico. To learn more, visit the GulfSlope Energy website at www.GulfSlope.com.

