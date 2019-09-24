

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said it initiated a Public Safety Power Shutoff or PSPS affecting about 27,500 customers in three counties in the Sierra Foothills. Those areas include portions of Butte, Nevada and Yuba counties in the Sierra foothills.



The Public Safety Power Shutoff impact footprint has been reduced to 27,500 in three counties in the Sierra foothills from an original forecast of 124,000 in nine counties in the Sierra foothills and the North Bay. But the number was up from 21,000 midday Monday after two 60-kV transmission lines were added due to increased vegetation concerns.



'No customers in the North Bay are expected to be affected by Monday's PSPS, nor are customers in El Dorado, Placer and Sutter counties expected to be affected tonight, though the company continues to monitor the weather in those areas for a potential PSPS Tuesday night into Wednesday,'the company said.



Customers who are affected by the Monday night shutoff may be restored for a brief time on Tuesday before experiencing a second power shutoff Tuesday night. PG&E wants to remind customers to use any window of re-energization to charge their electronic devices, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX