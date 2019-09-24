Media Inquiries: Public Relations Department Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Sept 24, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that a series of abstracts will be presented during the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress taking place in Barcelona, Spain, from September 27 to October 1, 2019. The abstracts highlight updates regarding Eisai's in-house discovered LENVIMA (lenvatinib mesylate, the orally available kinase inhibitor, "lenvatinib"), and Halaven (eribulin mesylate, "eribulin", halichondrin class microtubule dynamics inhibitor).At the ESMO 2019 Congress, there will be an oral presentation of results from the final analysis of the endometrial carcinoma cohort of Study 111/KEYNOTE-146, a Phase Ib/II study evaluating the combination treatment of lenvatinib and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ., U.S.A.'s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in select solid tumors (Abstract No.: 994O). The combination treatment was the first to be approved in the United States, Australia and Canada under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Project Orbis in Sept 2019A total of 11 poster presentations are scheduled, including one on the updated results of the lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab combination treatment in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma in study 116/KEYNOTE- 524, a Phase 1b study (Abstract No.: 747P), and the interim analysis evaluating the combination after disease progression after PD-1/PD-L1 immune checkpoint blockade in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) from 111/KEYNOTE-146 RCC cohort (Abstract No.: 1187PD). In addition, the latest data from a Phase I study for an eribulin liposomal formulation in solid tumors (Abstract No.: 348P) will be presented.In March 2018, Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A., through an affiliate, entered into a strategic collaboration for the worldwide co-development and co-commercialization of lenvatinib.Eisai positions oncology as a key therapeutic area, and is aiming to discover revolutionary new medicines with the potential to cure cancer. Eisai will continue to create innovation in the development of new drugs based on cutting-edge cancer research, as it seeks to contribute further to addressing the diverse needs of, and increasing the benefits provided to, patients with cancer, their families, and healthcare providers.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.Furthermore, we invest and participate in several partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.comSource: EisaiContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.