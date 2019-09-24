

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said that it agreed to buy CTRL-labs, a New York startup that specializes in allowing humans to control computers using their brains.



CTRL-labs will join Facebook Reality Labs team, Facebook Vice President of AR/VR Andrew Bosworth said in a post, without giving any financial details.



The size of the deal was about $1 billion, CNBC reported, but a Facebook spokesperson reportedly said the price was lower than that.



CTRL-labs is developing an electromyography-based armband that reads nerve signals that travel from the brain to the fingers. The signals are translated into desired intentions, enabling thought-to-text and moving objects. The company uses neuroanatomy to identify individual muscle fibers and reconstruct the activity of individual neurons that control those muscle fibers.



CTRL-labs' armband is lined with electrodes that measure electrical pulses along the neurons in the arm that are transmitting signals from the brain to the muscles. These signals coming from the neurons are intentions to move and can be detected before the person moves or even if they do not move.



CTRL-labs was founded in 2015 by Thomas Reardon and Patrick Kaifosh, who both received their PhDs in neuroscience from Columbia University.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX