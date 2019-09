COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain said it signed the pledge of the Global Compact 'Business ambition for 1.5°C', committing itself to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050 in line with 1.5°C scenarios.



The company noted that it will now work on interim targets and steps taking into account the specificities of its processes and its investment cycles.



The company stated that it is already committed to reducing its CO2 emissions by 20% between 2010 and 2025.



