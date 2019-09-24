

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday with modest gains after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S.-China trade talks will resume in two weeks. Mnuchin's comments helped offset concerns about global economic growth following the release of disappointing European economic data.



The Australian market is little changed, tracking the mixed cues from Wall Street amid worries about slowing global economic growth following the release of disappointing European economic data.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 3.10 points or 0.05 percent to 6,752.80 after rising to a high of 6,758.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 2.40 points or 0.03 percent to 6,863.50. Australian stocks closed higher on Monday for a third straight session.



Gold miners Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are advancing almost 2 percent each after gold prices rose to a more than two-week high overnight.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac - are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.6 percent.



The major miners are mostly lower. Fortescue Metals is losing almost 1 percent and BHP Billiton is declining 0.6 percent, while Rio Tinto is adding 0.3 percent.



Oil stocks are mixed even as crude oil prices rose about 1 percent overnight. Woodside Petroleum is down 0.4 percent, Oil Search is unchanged and Santos is adding 0.2 percent.



ASX Ltd. said its board will urge shareholders to re-elect director Ken Henry despite concerns about criticism of the retiring National Australia Bank chairman in the financial services royal commission final report. The market operator's shares are adding 0.2 percent.



Qantas Airways said it has been approached for help to repatriate travelers stranded following the collapse of UK travel company Thomas Cook and it is assessing what help it can provide. The carrier's shares are down 0.2 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6777, compared to $0.6773 on Monday.



The Japanese market, which resumed trading after a holiday on Monday, is rising despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street amid worries about slowing global economic growth. Investor sentiment was buoyed after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S.-China trade talks will resume in two weeks.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 67.62 points or 0.31 percent to 22,146.71, after touching a high of 22,168.74 earlier. The Japanese market was closed on Monday for the Autumnal Equinox holiday.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon is declining 2 percent, Panasonic is lower by 0.2 percent and Sony is edging down 0.1 percent. Mitsubishi Electric is rising more than 1 percent.



In the tech space, Advantest is gaining more than 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is adding more than 1 percent. In the auto sector, Honda Motor is lower by 1 percent, while Toyota Motor is advancing almost 1 percent.



Market heavyweight SoftBank is declining almost 1 percent and Fast Retailing is lower by more than 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Japan Petroleum is down 0.4 percent and Inpex is declining more than 1 percent even as crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp. is higher by more than 4 percent, while Suzuki Motor and Kansai Electric Power are gaining almost 4 percent each.



On the flip side, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha is losing more than 3 percent, Ricoh Co. is declining almost 3 percent and Japan Post Holdings is lower by almost 2 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see preliminary September figures for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs as well as final July figures for its leading and coincident economic indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 107 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also modestly higher. Indonesia is losing more than 1 percent, while New Zealand and Malaysia are edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday as a lack of major U.S. economic data and waning optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal kept some traders on the sidelines. Traders also continued to express uneasiness about the global economic outlook following the release of disappointing European economic data.



While the Dow inched up 14.92 points or 0.1 percent to 26,949.99, the Nasdaq slipped 5.21 points or 0.1 percent to 8,112.46 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.29 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,991.78.



The major European markets all moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



Crude oil futures settled notably higher on Monday due to a possible drop in crude oil supply following the recent attacks on Saudi oil facilities. WTI crude for November ended up $0.55 or about 1 percent at $58.64 a barrel.



