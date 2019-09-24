LeddarTech inc.: LeddarTech Partners with Acal BFi for the European Delivery of Mobility and Specialty LiDAR Sensor Solutions in ADAS/AD Applications

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 24, 2019, an industry leader in LiDAR technology who provides the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform in the market, today announces that it has signed a Pan-European representation agreement with Acal BFi. Under the agreement, Acal BFi becomes LeddarTech's newest partner in the delivery of mobility and speciality sensor modules, including the newly released Leddar TM Pixell 3D Solid-state LiDAR Detection Cocoon Solution for Autonomous Shuttles, Commercial Vehicles, and Robotaxis.



With over 30 years' experience in the photonics and imaging industry, Acal BFi's engineers have the in-depth knowledge and capabilities to support customers as an extension to their in-house teams. This enables Acal BFi to act as a bespoke provider of LeddarTech's innovative LiDAR solutions in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

"Acal BFi is a European leader in the delivery of advanced technology solutions with the technical expertise to demonstrate the value of LeddarTech's solid-state flash LiDARs for the automotive and mobility sectors," stated Adrian Pierce, Vice-President, Global Sales and Business Development at LeddarTech. "Their competent and skilled team has the knowledge and ability to offer customised and market-leading products and services to support OEM partners in the delivery of autonomous solutions using LiDAR technology. We are confident that the team of experts at Acal BFi will be a powerful advocate for LeddarTech's ground-breaking technology."

"We are pleased to partner with LeddarTech to offer our customers across Europe access to LeddarTech's versatile solid-state LiDAR sensors," stated Alex Schneider, Business Development Director at Acal BFi. He went on to say, "LeddarTech's LiDAR sensors solutions are highly sensitive technology which is designed to detect weaker signals than other solid-state LiDAR methods which makes it an ideal choice to design into the latest innovations in autonomous technology."

About Acal BFi

Acal BFi is a European leader in advanced technology solutions, providing engineering, design, manufacturing and custom services and the only such supplier with an infrastructure to deliver a broad, complementary range of specialist products and bespoke solutions across Europe. Acal BFi works across a range of technologies, namely Power & Magnetics; Communications & Sensors; Electromechanical; Imaging & Photonics; and Embedded Computers & Displays.

Acal BFi is part of the discoverIE Group plc (London: DSCV), an international group of businesses that designs, manufactures and supplies innovative components for electronic applications. The Group consists of the following wholly-owned businesses: Acal BFi, Contour, Cursor Controls Group, Flux, Foss, Heason Technology, Hectronic, Herga Technology, Hobart Electronics, Ixthus Instrumentation, MTC, Myrra, Noratel, Plitron, Positek, RSG, Santon, Stortech, Variohm Eurosensor, and Vertec.

It has operating companies and manufacturing facilities in several markets, including the UK, Germany, France, the Nordic region, Benelux, Italy, Poland, Slovakia and Spain, as well as in Asiaand follow on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Contact: Laura Kehoe, European Marketing Campaign Manager, Acal BFi

Tel: +44

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable automotive LiDAR development platform based on the unique LeddarEngineTM which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSP signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 72 patents (52 granted and 20 pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities for automobiles.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech's auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com , and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube.

Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech

Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.