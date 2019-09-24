Evotec AG: Evotec And Takeda Enter Collaboration Agreement To Discover Clinical Candidates Across Multiple Therapeutic Areas

MULTI-YEAR SMALL MOLECULE DRUG DISCOVERY COLLABORATION WITH A RISK SHARING, SUCCESS DRIVEN MODEL

EVOTEC LEADS INTEGRATED PROGRAMMES WITH TAKEDA HAVING OPTIONS AT LEAD SERIES AND CANDIDATE

EVOTEC RECEIVES UNDISCLOSED UPFRONT PAYMENT AND CAN EARN FUTURE MILESTONE AND ROYALTY PAYMENTS

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced a strategic, multi-year drug discovery collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda"). Under the collaboration, the parties aim to establish at least five drug discovery programmes with the goal of Evotec delivering clinical candidates for Takeda to pursue into clinical development.



"Collaborating with world-class drug discovery partners like Evotec is central to our model for discovering and developing transformative medicines," said Steve Hitchcock, Ph.D., Global Head of Research at Takeda. "Takeda has a long history of working with Evotec and is confident in Evotec's capabilities."



The collaboration combines Evotec's ability to effectively drive fully integrated drug discovery programmes with Takeda's strategic insights into transformative therapeutic approaches in Takeda's four core therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases, as well as Takeda's development and commercialisation expertise. Evotec will leverage its industry-leading discovery platform to validate therapeutic hypotheses and advance small molecule programmes with Takeda having options to assume responsibility at lead series and upon Evotec delivering a pre-clinical candidate.



Under the terms of the collaboration, Takeda will pay Evotec a one-time, upfront fee to access its platforms. Additionally, Evotec is eligible to receive pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial milestones that can total in excess of $ 170 m per programme as well as tiered royalties on future sales.



Dr Craig Johnstone, Chief Operating Officer of Evotec, added, "We are pleased to enter into another collaboration with Takeda, whose values are aligned with Evotec's, including a shared commitment to translating highest quality science into highly innovative medicines. We believe this collaboration will be very fruitful for both parties and we are excited to combine our resources and skills to produce novel therapies."



ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,800 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases and fibrosis. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celgene, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.



FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.



