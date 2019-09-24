Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.09.2019

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Tradegate
23.09.19
16:05 Uhr
41,370 Euro
-0,320
-0,77 %
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
24.09.2019
(94 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Carnival PLC - Carnival to hold Third Quarter Earnings Call

Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On Third Quarter Earnings

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for 10:00 a.m. (EDT); 3:00 p.m. (BST) on Thursday, September 26, 2019, to discuss the company's third quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's Web sites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Roger Frizzell, 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT: Beth Roberts, 305 406 4832


