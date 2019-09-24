

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index rose marginally in July, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 93.7 in July from 93.6 in June. According to initial estimate, the score had remained unchanged at 93.6 in July.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity increased to 99.7 in July from 99.5 in the preceding month. The preliminary estimate was 99.8.



The lagging index climbed to 104.7 in July from 104.5 in the prior month. The reading was revised down from 104.8.



