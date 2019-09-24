

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) has priced the initial public offering of 1,262,350,000 shares of a minority stake of its Asia Pacific subsidiary, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, at 27.00 Hong Kong Dollar per share. The expected gross proceeds are approximately $5.0 billion, prior to any exercise of the over-allotment option. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay debt.



The shares are anticipated to begin trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 30 September 2019. AB InBev will control a majority ownership of Budweiser APAC.



