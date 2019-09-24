

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK) said it reached a strategic, multi-year drug discovery collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. They aim to establish at least five drug discovery programmes with the goal of Evotec delivering clinical candidates for Takeda to pursue into clinical development.



As per the terms of the collaboration, Takeda will pay Evotec a one-time, upfront fee to access its platforms. In addition, Evotec is eligible to receive pre-clinical, clinical, and commercial milestones that can total in excess of $170 million per programme as well as tiered royalties on future sales.



Evotec noted that collaboration combines its ability to effectively drive fully integrated drug discovery programmes with Takeda's strategic insights into transformative therapeutic approaches in Takeda's four core therapeutic areas: Oncology, Gastroenterology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases, as well as Takeda's development and commercialisation expertise.



Evotec noted that it will leverage its discovery platform to validate therapeutic hypotheses and advance small molecule programmes with Takeda having options to assume responsibility at lead series and upon Evotec delivering a pre-clinical candidate.



