Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwantrade: Taiwantrade.com to promote Taiwan optical and eyewear at SILMO Paris 2019

TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2019 /Taiwantrade.com, Taiwan's largest trade portal, will be promoting the optical and eyewear offers from excellent Taiwanese companies at SILMO Paris, to be held at the Paris Nord Villepinte on Sept. 27-30, 2019.

Taiwantrade.com is operated by TAITRA and organized by Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs. The website Taiwantrade.com Optical Zone ( optical.taiwantrade.com ) was launched by the trade portal to further facilitate the cross-border e-commerce efforts of Taiwanese optical and eyewear companies.

The Taiwantrade.com exhibit will be located at booth no. HJ145 in Exhibition Hall 6 of Paris Nord Villepinte. The exhibit will feature the latest offers from experienced Taiwanese eyewear companies such as the swimming goggle maker and Taiwan Excellence Award winner, SAEKO Taiwan, as well as First Rank Co., Ltd., Grand Lin Industrial Co., Ltd., Tsarn Shyan Fa Enterprise Co., Ltd., Jerlson International Co., Ltd., E-Tay Industrial Co., Ltd., YCT Co., Ltd., Hong Chin Trading Co., Ltd., JH Optical Co., Ltd., Millson Eyewear Co., Ltd., and QEF Design Corp.. Close to 20 companies will be joining the exhibit.

More than 80 product offers will be showcased at the Taiwantrade.com exhibit, including eyeglass frames, sports and fashion sunglasses, goggles, ski goggles, anti-blue light reading glasses, children's glasses, and industrial safety goggles, as well as various customizable metal wire sheet and accessory solutions. Made in Taiwan, the products offer great quality at reasonable prices and comply with EU regulations, as well as customization options.

In addition to the products on display, the Taiwantrade.com exhibit will demonstrate the website's various B2B2C services, such as mobile browsing and QR code applications that facilitate online shopping and digital commerce. The exhibit will also conduct an O2O marketing campaign - Taiwantrade.com will elicit the help of Taiwan Trade Center, Paris to invite France's e-commerce platform operators to the booth and connect with the exhibiting Taiwanese companies.

