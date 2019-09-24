Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Investment Update 24-Sep-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 September 2019 NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Activity Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that on 19th September 2019 the Group committed to fund a GBP56.8 million floating rate whole loan to support a residential scheme in London. The financing has been primarily provided in the form of an initial advance along with a smaller capex facility to support the sponsor's completion of the scheme. The loan term is 2 years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. On 15 September 2019, the Group also received final repayment of EUR15 million for the loan against the Industrial portfolio, Europe as a result of a sale of the portfolio in line with the borrower's business plan. Following these transactions, the Group has EUR28.2 million drawn on its revolving credit facility and GBP31 million in cash, leading to a net cash amount of approximately GBP5.5 million. The Group has unfunded commitments to borrowers of approximately GBP51 million. For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary - 01481 735879 Dave Taylor Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Duncan MacPherson Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited - 020 7710 7600 Neil Winward Mark Bloomfield Gaudi Le Roux Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 21013 EQS News ID: 878163 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=becc5c83790358f02808a7970e9d8d13&application_id=878163&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

