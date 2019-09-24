

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open higher on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that U.S.-China trade talks will resume in Washington in two weeks.



Asian markets traded mostly higher in cautious trade on hopes of more central bank stimulus after poor business activity readings from the eurozone deepened fears of a recession.



The euro nursed losses and gold held steady after hitting a more than two-week peak in the previous session while oil prices eased on growth worries after the release of weak manufacturing data from Europe and Japan.



Japanese manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace in seven months in September, adding pressure on policymakers to step up stimulus.



The British pound weakened as traders looked ahead to a Supreme Court ruling on whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in shutting down parliament in the run-up to the country's scheduled EU exit next month.



In economic releases, Germany's Ifo business confidence survey results and public sector finance data from the U.K. are due later in the session.



Economists expect the German sentiment index to rise slightly to 94.5 in September from 94.3 in August.



Across the Atlantic, trading may be impacted by reaction to the Conference Board's report on consumer confidence in the month of September.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed after the Chinese cut short a visit to the U.S. farm states and President Donald Trump indicated he is not in a hurry to reach an agreement.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 finished marginally lower.



European markets fell on Monday as investors reacted to downbeat Eurozone manufacturing data and ECB President Mario Draghi's comments that the euro area economy is unlikely to see a rebound in the near future.



The pan European Stoxx 600 declined 0.8 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index lost 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.3 percent.



