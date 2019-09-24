Stockholm, September 24, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in EQT AB's shares (short name: EQT) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market. EQT belongs to the financial sector and is the 41st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. EQT is a differentiated global investment organization with a 25-year history of successfully investing in, developing and owning companies. EQT manages and advises a range of specialized investment funds and other investment vehicles that invest across the world with the mission to generate attractive returns and future-proof companies. The company is divided into three business segments - Private Capital, Real Assets and Credit - representing approximately 56 percent, 36 percent and 8 percent of total AUM respectively. EQT is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and conducts its businesses through offices in 15 countries across three continents. "We welcome EQT to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market, where it will make a strong and compelling new addition to our financial sector" said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate EQT on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the company on its continued journey in the public market." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com