

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L), a producer of drink brands including IRN-BRU, Rubicon and Funkin, Tuesday reported that its first-half profit before tax was 13.5 million pounds, down from 18.2 million pounds in the prior year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 13.9 million pounds in the latest first half. Adjusted earnings per share were 9.83 pence, compared to 12.74 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the six months declined to 122.5 million pounds from 136.9 million pounds last year.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.00 pence per share, payable on October 25 to shareholders on the register on October 4. This represents an increase on the prior year of 2.5%.



Looking ahead, the company said the first half of 2019 has been disappointing, but it was always expected to be a year of pricing transition for the business which would lead to elevated levels of risk.



Roger White, Chief Executive, said, 'Our focus remains on delivering long-term growth. We have plans in place to address our specific brand related challenges and are ensuring that the business is appropriately scaled to perform in the current market. Despite continuing economic uncertainty we expect to meet the revised profit expectations communicated in July.'



Separately, the company announced that Martin Griffiths, who joined the board in 2010 and is the current Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and Senior Non-Executive Independent Director, will stand down at the board meeting on March 19, 2020.



Nick Wharton, who will have been on the board for just over a year at that point, will succeed Martin in the role of Audit and Risk Committee Chair and Susan Barratt will become Senior Non-Executive Independent Director.



