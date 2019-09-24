

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if needed to maintain the momentum towards achieving the 2 percent price stability target, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Tuesday.



Among various factors, two points that is particularly important in assessing the momentum are whether the positive output gap or high level of economic activity will be maintained and whether firms' stance will shift toward further raising wages and prices under such situation, he noted.



Second is developments in medium- to long-term inflation expectations of firms and households, he told business leaders in Osaka.



Kuroda said the bank will thoroughly reexamine economic and price developments at the next monetary policy meeting in October, when it releases the Outlook Report.



The banker reiterated that the BoJ will continue to pursue policy conduct in an appropriate manner without preconception, taking account of developments in economic activity and prices as well as financial conditions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX