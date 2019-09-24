Alfresco Software, a commercial, open source software company, today announced it plans to significantly broaden cloud deployment choice with the introduction of Alfresco Cloud, which brings the Alfresco Digital Business Platform to enterprises in an easy to consume fully managed environment.

Alfresco Cloud comprises:

A number of on-demand services including Content as a Service, Process as a Service, Governance as a Service, and AI as a Service

A content app for organizations to use immediately with minimal configuration for enterprise content management consumed as a service

A cloud-based, development platform enabling organizations to build and run their process content intensive apps in a fully managed and hosted environment.

These cloud services enable enterprises to build process and content intensive apps without the cost and complexity of deploying, managing, and updating the platform themselves. It is a combination of infrastructure, operational capabilities, security monitoring and governance, and the industry leading enterprise content and business process management solutions.

Alfresco Cloud will allow enterprises to focus on delivering true business value, while leaving the upgrade, maintenance, and performance tuning to Alfresco resulting in faster time to value and reduced costs when compared to running their infrastructure on premises.

Bernadette Nixon, Chief Executive Officer, Alfresco said: "We wanted to bring the power of the Digital Business Platform to enterprises that want to simplify the development and deployment of their own apps. In a nutshell, we removed the IT infrastructure headache. With our managed PaaS, enterprises can access the full power of the Alfresco Digital Business Platform, gain total independence from the underlying infrastructure, and run their apps anywhere."

Alfresco's Digital Business Platform as a Service, which is hosted in Amazon Web Services, is extremely reliable with a high-availability architecture that is fully redundant and brings forward state-of-the-art security features. It provides all the capabilities of the Alfresco Digital Business Platform via the Cloud, provides customers access to the latest innovations, and always offers the latest version of the platform comprising all updates, patches and third-party services.

Nixon added: "Our customers want to focus on delivering exceptional digital experiences for their customers and employees. In the end, it is all about delivering business value as quickly and efficiently as possible and our managed PaaS delivers on that promise."

Alfresco PaaS is initially available in preview mode with general availability in early 2020. To learn more, visit https://www.alfresco.com/cloud

About Alfresco

Alfresco Software, Inc. ("Alfresco") is a commercial, open source software company. The company provides a better, more effortless way for people to work, making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform accelerates the design and delivery of 'cloud-first' solutions for the enterprise that are process and content intensive. It is a single, integrated platform built from the ground up by Alfresco and used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco helps more than 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Pitney Bowes, Capital One, US Department of Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its U.S. headquarters in Boston, MA and European headquarters in Maidenhead, UK. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

