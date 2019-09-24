National Australian Bank (NAB), Australia's leading bank for businesses in Australia, and smartTrade Technologies, a global leader in multi-asset, end-to-end trading solutions, announce today an extension of their ongoing relationship.

NAB FX business is powered by LiquidityFX, smartTrade's sophisticated and flexible end-to-end trading platform. LiquidityFX was selected in 2014 as a market connectivity solution for NAB, offering a mature, quick to market solution.

smartTrade has an excellent track record of delivering business coverage in challenging time frames while meeting regulatory requirements.

smartTrade will also increase its local presence by hiring additional personnel that will be based in Australia.

Sally Mitchell, NAB General Manager Markets Technology said: "smartTrade Technologies is a well-established technology partner for multiple asset classes. They offer high performance, broad connectivity to the FX markets and solid global support to help us provide leading FX technology services to our business customers."

David Vincent, CEO of smartTrade Technologies said: "We are very pleased to extend our partnership with NAB and to further support their growth. This partnership's extension and development is proof of a successful implementation with managed, hosted and collocated services and the capability of covering NAB FX market connectivity, aggregation and distribution needs.

We are looking forward to supporting their success with their future need."

About NAB:

For 160 years, NAB's been helping customers with their money. Today, NAB has more than 30,000 people serving nine million customers at more than 900 locations in Australia, New Zealand and around the world. As Australia's largest business bank, NAB works with small, medium and large businesses to help them start, run and grow. NAB funds some of the most important infrastructures in Australian communities including schools, hospitals and roads. And does it in a way that's responsible, inclusive and innovative. You can find out more at www.nab.com.au

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 120 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, colocated in all the main market places globally. smartANALYTICS, our cross-asset big data analytics solution, allows the creation of historical and real-time dashboards and reports to interact in a more efficient way with the markets and end clients. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net

Lara Michel Head of Marketing and Communications smartTrade Technologies lmichel@smart-trade.net