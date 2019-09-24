PEARLS consortium is using quantum dot technology to integrate lasers onto electro-photonic silicon chips

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that it's leading a three-year initiative to create the industry's most advanced optical transceiver chiplets. The chiplets will be key to tackling urgent bandwidth needs by enhancing density, flexibility and efficiency in data center interconnect (DCI) networks. The project entitled "Photonic Embedding of Active Region Laser chips in Silicon (PEARLS)" aims to integrate quantum-dot lasers onto silicon-based electro-photonic integrated circuits (ePICs). By combining silicon photonics, BiCMOS electronics and lasers on a single chip, the size and cost of optical transceivers can be dramatically reduced. The three-year project involves a consortium comprising ADVA, FormFactor, Fraunhofer IZM, IHP, IHP Solutions, Sicoya, Technion and the University of Kassel.

"With this project we're taking integration and compact design to new levels. By squeezing more technology onto a single chip than ever before, we're creating a platform for miniaturized optical transceivers able to deliver the space and bandwidth density needed for tomorrow's DCI networks," said Jörg-Peter Elbers, SVP, advanced technology, ADVA. "PEARLS not only paves the way for a new generation of intra-data center transceivers, but also facilitates more compact and cost-effective integrated coherent transmitter-receiver optical sub-assemblies (IC-TROSAs) for inter-data center applications."

The PEARLS project is funded by Germany's Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF). Its multi-disciplinary engineering team is aiming to take a silicon-based electro-photonic chip platform which offers monolithic integration of electronics and photonics as already proven in the ADVA-led SPEED project and extend it to incorporate a third key element: Nanotechnology lasers will be added to the chip, saving space and reducing energy consumption compared to off-chip approaches. This will be achieved with quantum dots just a few nanometers in size. Able to withstand extreme temperatures, they facilitate wafer-scale integration without the need for a thermo-electric cooler or a hermetic package.

"Within this very exciting project, IHP will develop the technology platform. Together we're breaking new ground and laying the foundations for the next generation of low-energy, space-efficient optical transceivers," commented Bernd Tillack, managing director, IHP GmbH. "The PEARLS project will pave the way for optical transceiver chiplets modular transceiver chips with an unprecedented level of optical and electronic integration. Built on top of a standard BiCMOS process flow, the new technology will also be a major step forward for sustainable DCI networking."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190924005089/en/

Contacts:

For ADVA press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com

For ADVA investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@adva.com