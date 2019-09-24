SmartStyle Turns to Percona Support to Provide Enhanced Customer Service

Longtime Percona Reseller Sees Competitive Advantage in Having Percona Experts Available to Ensure the Best Possible Customer Experience

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 24, 2019, a leader in open source database software and services, today announced that SmartStyle Co., Ltd. , a Japanese solution company specializing in MySQL and a longtime Percona reseller, has signed a Percona Support contract to provide its customers with enhanced support services for Percona Server for MySQL , Percona XtraDB Cluster , MariaDB and MariaDB Galera Cluster.



SmartStyle has provided open source software consulting, support and products for more than 18 years, serving over 1000 companies in Japan. The company has also been a Percona reseller since 2014. Percona's technical and sales support services have always been excellent, and in the past, SmartStyle has relied on Percona Support to provide faster issue resolution for complex customer issues.

With the new Percona Support contract, SmartStyle is making it easier for customers to access the industry's top MySQL and MariaDB experts at Percona. SmartStyle customers will have the option of accessing Percona Support directly or using SmartStyle as a go-between. SmartStyle customers with access to Percona Support include Yahoo! JAPAN and several Japanese telecommunications carriers, web services providers, game companies and more. The Percona Support contract includes a best-in-class SLA and hot bug fixes.

"Our expert support team has years of experience with MySQL, MariaDB and other open source solutions," said Kazuya Notsu, CEO, SmartStyle. "However, when it comes to the most complex issues that arise at large-scale deployments, we believe we will gain a true competitive advantage through faster issue resolution by providing our customers with immediate access to the experts at Percona."

"The unprecedented pace of database growth has created new challenges for even experienced support teams," said Peter Zaitsev, co-founder and CEO, Percona. "With its new Percona Support contract, SmartStyle Japan has acknowledged that the key to meeting today's rigorous SLAs is having 24x7 access to specialists who live and breathe the technology and who are accustomed to dealing with large-scale issues every day."

Percona Support provides a comprehensive, responsive and cost-effective database support subscription that helps companies guarantee application performance by making sure their database meets performance and uptime requirements. Percona is a leader in providing best-of-breed, enterprise-class support, consulting, managed services, training and software for MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, PostgreSQL and other open source databases in on-premises and cloud environments. An unbiased, trusted partner, Percona provides single-source expertise in multi-vendor environments that eliminates lock-in, increases agility and enables business growth.

