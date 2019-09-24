

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined for the third straight month in August, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index declined 1.0 percent year-on-year in August, following a 0.8 percent decrease in July. In June, price had fallen 0.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent in August, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous month.



Data also showed that import prices and export prices fell by 2.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, in August.



On a monthly basis, import prices and export prices decreased by 0.9 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate rose to 6.1 percent in August from 6.0 percent in July. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 170,000 in August from 169,000 in the previous month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate remained unchanged at 6.7 percent in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX