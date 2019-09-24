

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Entertainment One Ltd. (ETO.L), which is in $4.0 billion deal to be bought by Hasbro Inc. (HAS), on Tuesday issued an update on its trading performance for the period from April 1 to September 23.



The company noted that revenue for the Family & Brands division would be consistent with the prior year period, despite a competitive preschool merchandise market. Across Family & Brands, there are around 1,600 live licensing and merchandising contracts globally.



Peppa Pig maintained its momentum in core markets. In China, there are currently 62 active Peppa Pig licensing and merchandising contracts. The business remains on track to deliver 117 new episodes of Peppa Pig to air by 2023.



In the Film, Television & Music division, revenues are expected to be slightly lower year on year. Strong growth in Music, supported by the recent Audio Network acquisition, was offset by a lower performance in Film and Television.



