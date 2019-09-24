AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A (500) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Sep-2019 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - A DEALING DATE: 23/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 49.4422 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 96666789 CODE: 500 ISIN: LU1681048804 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500 Sequence No.: 21085 EQS News ID: 878693 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 24, 2019 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)