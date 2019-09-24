Alkane Resources (ALK.ASX) has had a busy summer with exceptional drill results from its Northern Molong Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, continued local and regional resource drilling at Tomingley, and the acquisition of a 15.1% interest in Genesis Minerals (GMD.ASX) for A$6.3m. The acquisition is part of Alkane's growth strategy to increase its shareholder value by investing a portion of its significant cash balance (A$69.6m) into junior gold companies or projects that have high exploration potential or require near-term development funding. Genesis is the second investment Alkane has made in line with this strategy, the first being a 13.0% holding in Calidus Resources (CAI.ASX).

