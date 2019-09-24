The global academic e-learning market is expected to post a CAGR of over 10% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in e-learning enrollments in higher education. The proliferation of digital learning resource providers such as content providers, learning management systems and services, and technological advances has revolutionized the e-learning at a global level. The number of enrollments for e-learning have been increasing significantly due to factors such as flexible formats for courses, certifications, and degree programs that facilitate job placement, professional growth, transition to other disciplines, and advanced studies.

As per Technavio, the rise in the growing popularity of online microlearning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Academic E-Learning Market: Growing Popularity of Online Microlearning

The popularity of microlearning which involves the use of bite-sized learning modules and short-term learning activities is increasing. Microlearning also includes quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery, which is concise and relevant and helps to address the knowledge gaps of students. Moreover, the emphasis on personalization and adaptive learning is expected to increase the popularity of microlearning during the forecast period. With the advent of microlearning, academic e-learning vendors are increasingly adopting microlearning course contents as students find precise content interesting and engaging. Microlearning is popular in the corporate e-learning sector and is expected to be used extensively during the forecast period.

"Along with the growing popularity of online microlearning, the launch of new online degrees is another factor that is expected to drive the growth of the overall global market. Academic institutions across the world are launching online degrees because of the increasing acceptance of online courses. Since 2015, universities in the US, Canada, and Australia have launched many online degrees. The launch of new online degrees, for both undergraduate and postgraduate is expected to further increase online degree enrollments during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Academic E-Learning Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global academic e-learning market by end-user (higher education and K-12) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. However, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to witness a slightly faster growth rate as compared to the other regions.

