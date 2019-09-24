Dr. Petra Severitbrings engineering and business expertise to the Board

Velox, the leading developer of the world's only mass production direct-to-shape (DTS) digital printing technology, announced the appointment of Petra Severit, PhD to its Board of Directors. She steps into the role vacated by Florian Löbermann, PhD, also from ALTANA, who served on the Velox Board until recently.

Dr. Severit has more than 17 years of diversified background in engineering, R&D, innovation, and business. As Chief Technology Officer and member of the Executive Management Team for ALTANA AG, a global leader in true specialty chemicals, Dr. Severit is responsible for strengthening the company's innovation in various global markets as well as growing ALTANA'S research and knowledge management for the continued profitable growth of the company.

Based in Wesel, Germany, ALTANA offers innovative, environmentally compatible solutions for coating manufacturers, paint and plastics processors, the printing and packaging industries, the cosmetics sector, and the electrical and electronics industry. In November 2018, ALTANA became an investor in Velox's breakthrough digital technology for direct-to-shape packaging decoration to complement numerous activities in the areas of printing and packaging and strengthen the firm's innovative capacity in this important growth market.

Velox's industrial digital decoration solution offers an end-to-end replacement for existing decoration technologies in terms of quality, production speed, and total cost of ownership in addition to utmost agility and efficiency.

"I am happy to be part of the Velox journey as the company continues to innovate their unique direct-to-shape digital decoration technology," said Dr. Severit. "I look forward to connecting ALTANA's expertise to Velox's capabilities."

"Having Dr. Severit join our board serves as another example of the strong support ALTANA provides to Velox and the firm's dedication to Velox's success," said Marian Cofler, Velox's CEO and Co-founder. "Our strategic partnership with ALTANA will ensure our capabilities to expand into new domains in industrial digital printing. Dr. Severit brings a wealth of chemical, technical, and business insight to the Velox Board, and we look forward to her participation."

About Velox

Velox develops and manufactures industrial-grade direct-to shape digital decoration solutions for the rigid container industry. Its proprietary DTS-Inkjet technology, based on uniquely formulated inks and dedicated deposition architecture, introduces an entirely new approach to digital printing that is poised to disrupt the packaging decoration market. Velox's industrial-grade digital decorator delivers, at full production speed, superior decoration quality and capabilities that outstrip the benefits of analog printing solutions, while allowing a more efficient and flexible production process and a low total cost of ownership (TCO). Velox is powered by an expert team with uniquely extensive and wide-ranging experience in digital printing, led by veteran executives with proven success in driving company growth. For more information, visit www.velox-digital.com or visit @Velox_DigiPrint on Twitter.

